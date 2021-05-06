Horrific Video: Rifle explodes in shooter’s face  

In a terrifying incident, a man narrowly escaped death when his 50-caliber long-range gun exploded in his face, sending an inch-long piece of shrapnel into his neck.

In the heart-stopping video, Scott can be seen aiming his Serbu RN 50 towards his target at an old fire hydrant. As soon as he pressed the trigger, his single-shot bolt-action rifle explodes on his face all of a sudden, sending him back into his chair.

He was struck in the face and left with an orbital bone fracture in three places and his nose. One of the shrapnels hit his throat and lacerated his jugular vein and then punctured a hole in his right lung.

Sharing the story of the freak accident in a video that has now been shared on the YouTube, Scott said that the accident nearly took his life.

He said everything was going smooth until the 50 BMG SLAP ammunition starred ‘acting funny”. Scott said his gun was ‘functioning normally’, adding that he had been using it for a long time.

“These rounds are extremely rare and they’re very old. They’re, like, a hundred dollars apiece; these aren’t manufactured anymore. And really there’s no way you can ever know what’s happened to them over time as they’ve passed hand-to-hand,” he added.

“So when I pulled the trigger, the gun exploded almost immediately. So the first thing that went was this cap – this cap is solid steel and it is very, very heavy,” said the YouTuber.

“I’ve now been hit in the throat, but I’m not really sure what’s happened because when this cap hit me in the face, I went blind instantly,” he added.

He added that he survived because his father was there with him and shooting the video when the gun exploded.

