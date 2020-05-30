Rihanna devastated over horrific killing of George Floyd

Acclaimed singer, actress and businesswoman Rihanna is filled with devastation, anger and sadness over the horrific murder of George Floyd.

Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed African-American male was killed by a policeman in Minneapolis, Minnesota earlier this week.

Protests have erupted across the US following Floyd’s murder and Minneapolis has imposed a weekend curfew.

Turning to Instagram on Friday, the 32-year-old singer condemned the murder.

“Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd’s voice again, begging over and over for his life,” she wrote.

Rihanna continued “The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!! I can’t shake this!”

“I can’t get over an ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that’s hindering it!” she added questioning if this is normal.

“If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for “drugs” or “resisting arrest”….then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???!” the Diamonds singer concluded.

The policeman accused of killing Floyd, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Meanwhile, other three officers involved have been fired.

Many other Hollywood celebrities including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian West, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have expressed their outrage on social media against the killing.

Comments

comments