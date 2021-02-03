After international pop star, Rihanna took Twitter by storm on Wednesday with her tweet about the Indian Farmers’ Protest, there has been an unprecedented outpour of international support for the farmers on the micro-blogging website.

Activists and celebrities alike have tweeted in favour of the protesting farmers, making the hashtag #FarmersProtest a global trend on Twitter with an estimated 1.02 million tweets. The trend kicked off when Rihanna asked, “Why aren’t we talking about this? #FarmersProtest,” with a link to a CNN article about the escalating situation in New Delhi.

The article in question reported about the Modi government’s tactic of suspending internet services in a big to thwart protests. The government had blocked internet services at three protest sites near Delhi borders.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg also extended support for the farmers by sharing the same CNN story as Rihanna, saying, “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.”

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

Popular YouTuber Lilly Singh also chimed in, retweeting Rihanna’s tweet with the caption, “Yes! Thank you so much. This is a humanity issue!” She also called it a ‘humanity issue’ and added the hashtag #IStandWithFarmers.

Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED. ❤️ https://t.co/H0h5EM7mNW — Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) February 2, 2021

US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris spoke out as well, referencing recent riots in the US. “It’s no coincidence that the world’s oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is related. We all should be outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters,” she tweeted.

It’s no coincidence that the world’s oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is related. We ALL should be outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters. https://t.co/yIvCWYQDD1 pic.twitter.com/DxWWhkemxW — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 2, 2021

“‘Unity’ begins with truth. ‘Healing’ is not possible without accountability. Stay loud. Accept nothing less,” she added.

British MP Claudia Webbe also took note of the events following Rihanna’s tweet. “Solidarity to the Indian Farmers. Thank you, Rihanna. In an era where political leadership is lacking we are grateful for others stepping forward,” she said.

Solidarity to the Indian Farmers. Thank you Rihanna. In an era where political leadership is lacking we are grateful for others stepping forward#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/jdZnGWURBl — Claudia Webbe MP (@ClaudiaWebbe) February 2, 2021

Indian-Canadian Punjabi singer Jazzy B also thanked Riri for support, tweeting, “Thank you for your support we need all the celebrities to support this peaceful protest.”

Thank you for your support✊ we need all the celebrities to support this peaceful protest #supportfarmers #nofarmersnofood https://t.co/DRsY21YIGC — Jazzy B (@jazzyb) February 2, 2021

