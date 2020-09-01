Rivals unleash dogs on women in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: In a shocking incident, a woman was bitten by dogs when her rival unleashed the animals on her over a property depute in Nawabshah on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the woman was working in her field when her rivals unleashed dogs on her. She suffered dog bite injuries to her face and arms and legs. After hearing her screams, other farmers rushed to the scene and rescued the woman.

She was rushed to the hospital for treatment where her condition was stated to be out of danger. The police have registered a case on the behalf of her son and launched investigations into the matter.

