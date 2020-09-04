River Indus in Medium Flood at Guddu Barrage

KASHMORE: The water level in Indus River surging at Guddu Barrage and the inflow of water has reached to four lac cusecs, according to the flood control room record.

The water discharge from Guddu barrage was 3,94,880 cusecs, as per the flood control room record.

The water in Indus surged by 54,000 cusecs at Guddu barrage in last 24 hours, according to the report. Another 50,000 cusecs flood inflow is expected in next 24 hours.

Sindh Irrigation Department has declared medium flood in Indus at Guddu Barrage.

The residents of the area adjacent to the barrage have been directed to move to safer places immediately.

The administration has setup a camp to monitor and tackle the flood situation.

The administration has also cancelled leaves of employees and initiated strict monitoring of the protective dykes along the river.

The water level on the rise at Guddu Barrage after flood water from Kot Mithan in Punjab is entering in Indus here.

Nine canals of three barrages in Sindh have been closed due to heavy rainfall.

Five off-taking canals of Sukkur Barrage and two canals of Guddu and Kotri barrages have been closed due to likely breaches in canals due to the rising level of water in Indus river.

