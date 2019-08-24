River Sutlej in low flood at Head Sulemanki and Attari

LAHORE: River Sutlej is in low flood at Head Sulemanki and Attari after India’s release of river water into Pakistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to flood report, River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala and Sulemanki is in low flood level and steady.

Flooding in Sutlej has badly affected settlements in the bed of the river in Okara. The inflow and outflow in Sutlej river has been measured at 66,459 cusecs, flood report said.

Earlier reports said that rising river water in Sutlej eroding protective embankment of a bridge connecting Pakpattan and Bahwalnagar posing threat to the land link between the two towns, reports said.

Water level in River Sutlej is rising rapidly as the water level at Ganda Singh Wala was recorded 20 feet high on late Wednesday night.

Several villages on both sides of the riverbed were submerged under floodwater damaging several houses and standing crops stretching over hundreds of acres.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesperson, floodwater inundated 18 villages of District Kasur. He said that 1220 persons were rescued from the flood-affected villages by the local administration in Kasur while another 1613 persons have been shifted to safer places.

He further informed that local administration in Okara has shifted at least 1000 people to safer places and established relief camps for the affected persons. Flood water also destroyed crops in Manchanabad area.

According to flood report River Indus at Guddu Barrage in low flood, while at Sukkur medium to low flood level and the water flow falling at both barrages in Sindh.

