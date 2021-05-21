‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart details struggle with depression

Lili Reinhart, who found fame on the CW show Riverdale, has come out on Instagram to speak about her 11-year battle with, reported Entertainment Tonight.

Lili Reinhart, who rose to fame playing Betty Cooper on Riverdale, took to Instagram last weekend in the wake of an “intolerable day.”

Opening up on Instagram stories, Lili Reinhart said, “Some days I feel really defeated by my depression. It’s an exhausting battle that I’ve been fighting for 11 years and some days, like today, it can feel intolerable.”

“This is a reminder to my fellow warriors that it’s okay to have days where you don’t want to fight anymore,” she added.

Lili Reinhart also had extremely important words of advice for her fans who may struggle with their mental health, telling them “You don’t need to justify your mental health to anyone.” she continued.

“Prioritize yourself when needed, take time to rest. Surround yourself with good people and high vibrations… but remember you are always worth fighting for. And tomorrow could be such a beautiful day.”

The 24-year-old has always been vocal about her mental health and shared how hard the beginning of quarantine was for her in a Sept. 2020 interview with Nylon.

“At the beginning of this pandemic, I felt very lost. I felt very sad and hopeless, because of personal things that were happening in my life,” she said, referencing her split with long-time beau and Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse.

Comments

comments