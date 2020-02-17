Web Analytics
Riz Ahmed to explain his ‘toxic breakup’ with the UK in a play

British actor and rapper Riz Ahmed is gearing up to explore his complicated relationship with Britain in his next project.

It’s a theatre play titled The Long Goodbye, which will be a part of the Manchester International Festival, according to The Guardian.

The play will be a combination of rap music and theatre. It is described as a “close-up look at the breakup of a toxic relationship with the country you call home.”

“I can’t wait to come to Manchester and share the world premiere of this live experience,” Ahmed said. “It takes us on a journey through our past to the current crossroads we face as a multicultural society.”

Written and performed by Ahmed, The Long Goodbye will be directed by Kirsty Housley.

The actor will perform the play for three nights from March 26-28 at Mayfield, Manchester before it travels to Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York on April 3-4.

