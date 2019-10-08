British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed starrer Sound of Metal has won an award at the 15th Zurich International Film Festival.

The film bagged the Golden Eye for Best Film at the festival. It had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival’s (TIFF) this year on September 6.

This Darius Marder directorial, his debut feature, revolves around a heavy-metal drummer’s life who is thrown into freefall when he begins to lose his hearing.

Riz stars as a heavy metal drummer in the film and Olivia Cooke co-stars in the film.

According to Riz, “The film asks the question, ‘Who are you?’ when everything you thought you were is stripped away from you.”

The Emmy-winning actor received six-months drumming lessons before filming. In an interview with Deadline, he claimed his drumming skills aren’t good.

“I should not play the drums at all. Luckily the kind of genre that Ruben exists in is one that is more about passion than technical prowess. It’s very much a cathartic form of expression for him.”

He also had to learn American Sign Language for Sound of Metal.

Recently, he was named as one of the 50 Most Stylish Men in Music by GQ Australia owing to his impeccable taste in fashion.

