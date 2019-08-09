Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Riz Ahmed’s ‘Sound of Metal’ to premiere at 2019 Toronto Film Festival

Riz Ahmed, sound of Metal, film, TIFF

British actor of Pakistani descent’s upcoming American drama film Sound of Metal is all set to join the Toronto International Film Festival’s (TIFF) lineup this year.

Around 10 films are entering the festival’s Platform section this year showcasing creations of debutantes to established film makers.

The announcement was made via the festival’s official Twitter account.

Darius Marder’s debut feature will have it’s world premiere in this section focused on showcasing emerging voices from around the world. Ahmed stars as a heavy metal drummer in the film who loses his hearing. Olivia Cooke co-stars in the film.

The actor also took to Instagram to share the news with his fans.

TIFF will begin on September 5. The Reluctant Fundamentalist star is an Emmy-winning actor.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Armeena Rana Khan gears up for her wedding

Lifestyle

After #OscarsSoWhite, Hollywood trainees see progress on diversity

Lifestyle

Hareem Farooq thinks audience should own films even if they are bad

Lifestyle

French actor Alain Delon recovers in Switzerland after stroke


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close