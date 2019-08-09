Riz Ahmed’s ‘Sound of Metal’ to premiere at 2019 Toronto Film Festival

British actor of Pakistani descent’s upcoming American drama film Sound of Metal is all set to join the Toronto International Film Festival’s (TIFF) lineup this year.

Around 10 films are entering the festival’s Platform section this year showcasing creations of debutantes to established film makers.

The announcement was made via the festival’s official Twitter account.

A heavy-metal drummer's life is thrown into freefall when he begins to lose his hearing in Darius Marder's SOUND OF METAL. Starring Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, and Mathieu Amalric.

Darius Marder’s debut feature will have it’s world premiere in this section focused on showcasing emerging voices from around the world. Ahmed stars as a heavy metal drummer in the film who loses his hearing. Olivia Cooke co-stars in the film.

The actor also took to Instagram to share the news with his fans.

TIFF will begin on September 5. The Reluctant Fundamentalist star is an Emmy-winning actor.

