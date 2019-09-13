Riz Ahmed makes it to GQ’s 50 most stylish men list

British actor and rapper of Pakistani descent, Riz Ahmed has been named as one of the 50 Most Stylish Men in Music by GQ Australia owing to his impeccable taste in fashion.

He joined the likes of Jay-Z, Frank Ocean, Drake and Diplo who also made it to the list.

Apart from his activism and acting skills, the Reluctant Fundamentalist star often makes headlines for his style.

Be it his modern tailored suit, off-duty styles, or laid-back looks—a long-sleeved basic white shirt with a cream-colored workwear style jacket and trainers for London Fashion Week Men’s SS’20 or his interesting way of styling wide-legged trousers just this year, he sure knows how to get it right.

On the work front, the 36-year-old actor is penning a new period drama Englistan which BBC Studios is selling internationally.

“It’s a saga about a British Pakistani family over 40 of the most eventful years of recent British history, from 1979 to 2019,” Ahmed said about the project.

He has been praised by fans and critics for Sound of Metal in which he essays a deaf drummer.

