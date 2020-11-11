Two women die, minors critically injured as speeding car topples in Karachi

KARACHI: A speeding car near Sohrab Goth area of Central Karachi overturned on Wednesday as driver lost control resulting in multiple casualties while wounding others, ARY News reported.

According to the reports available to ARY News, divulged by rescue sources, the accident took place near residential flats in Sohrab Goth area and claimed lives of at least two women, while two minors sustained injuries and have been shifted to nearby hospitals.

The rescue sources have confirmed the incidents, the shared the identities of accident-victims as Shumaila and Shaista, while the two wounded are minor boys named Daryan and Zarshan.

In another fatal accident to have been reported in the day, at least four labourers died after falling from a height of 400 feet in a coal mine in Jamshoro.

According to sources, the incident took place when the miners walked into an elevator to excavate coal but unfortunately, it suddenly fell from a height of 400 feet.

A labourers’ leader said that the elevator fell when its ropes broke in Lakhra coal mine.

After being informed, rescue officials rushed to the scene and retrieved the bodies after four hours of hectic efforts.

