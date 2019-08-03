Road accident claims seven lives near Chaman

CHAMAN: At least seven people were killed and a person was injured when a passenger coach smashed into a pickup on Quetta-Chaman highway on Saturday night, ARY News reported.

Levies sources said that the dreadful road accident took place near Jungle piralizai on Quetta-Chaman highway. The sources said that the coach overturned after the accident.

Rescue officials shifted the injured and the bodies to the hospital for treatment and medico-legal formalities. Cause of accident is yet to be determined, the sources added.

Earlier on June 11, at least seven members of a family, including two children and two women, had been killed and four others injured in a road accident between a wagon and truck on the National Highway near Lasbela district in Balochistan.

Rescue officials had said that the ill-fated family hailed from Karachi’s Liaquatabad town and were on way to Kund Malir beach in Balochistan when their wagon, CR-0781, had rammed into a truck parked alongside on the road near Winder area of Lasbela.

Rescue officials had shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital. Hospital sources had said that the injured were in critical condition.

