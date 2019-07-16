Road accident claims six lives in Balochistan

LASBELA: As many as six people were killed and several others injured when a passenger coach collided with another vehicle in Lasbela District of Balochistan on Tuesday night, ARY News reported.

Police and rescue officials rushed to the scene after being informed and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

Police said that the ill-fated passenger coach was leaving for Turbat from Karachi when it met with an accident near Winder area of Hub Tehsil. The officials said that fire erupted in both vehicles after the accident. Cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Rescue officials said that the bodies were shifted to the rural health centre for identification and medico-legal formalities

Earlier on July 9, at least three people had been killed and 11 others injured when a Karachi-bound passenger coach overturned on Coastal Highway near Kund Malir due to over speeding.

The bus was en route to Karachi from Gwadar, when it reached near Kund Malir, the driver had lost control of the speeding bus and it overturned. As a result, three passengers had been killed on the spot.

