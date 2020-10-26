Road accident claims lives of two women in Karachi

KARACHI: At least two women were killed and five people sustained injuries after a speeding vehicle hit them at Maripur Road in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to rescue sources, a speeding vehicle hit passers-by in Maripur area of the city, killing two women and injuring five other people. “The driver responsible for the incident was able to flee from the scene,” they said.

The bodies and injured have been shifted to a hospital for medico-legal purpose and treatment respectively.

The police said that they were yet to ascertain the identity of the two victims. “We are also searching for the driver responsible for the accident and will arrest him soon,” they said.

In a similar incident, a speeding water tanker, driven by a 17-year-old boy, hit around six vehicles in the Zamzama area of the city, injuring at least three people.

According to details, a minor driver was driving a truck for the training purpose in the presence of a co-driver when he hit around six vehicles on the Zamzama road.

“The incident injured three people besides damaging the vehicles,” the police said as it arrested the driver while the other person succeeded in running away from the scene.

The driver is identified as 17-year-old Amir, who said that he was driving the vehicle on the instructions of a co-driver.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment while the police have taken possession of the tanker involved in the incident.

