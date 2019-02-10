Road accidents claim 14 lives in Punjab

LAHORE: At least 14 people died while 922 suffered injuries in road accidents across the Punjab during the last 24 hours, said rescue officials.

According to the rescue officials, 213 out of 841 road accidents were reported only in Lahore during the last 24 hours. Total 740 male and 182 women were injured in the accidents. The officials said that 85 accidents were reported in Faisalabad and 56 in Multan.

Earlier, the death toll in a deadly bus-truck collision near Lasbela had reached 27 after another victim succumbed to his wounds at Karachi’s Civil Hospital on January 22.

The deadly mishap occurred near Bella cross where the bus caught fire soon after smashing into the truck, killing 25 persons including women and children on the spot. The bus was on its way to Panjgur from Karachi.

The passenger coach caught fire in the road accident which resulted in great loss of lives, said the rescue sources.

