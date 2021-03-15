Ten people killed in two separate road accidents in Sahiwal, Tando Allahyar

SAHIWAL/TANDO ALLAHYAR: At least ten people were killed in two separate road mishaps that occurred in Sahiwal and Tando Allahyar on Monday, ARY News reported, citing rescue sources.

As per details, two motorcycles were hit by a speeding passenger bus at Arif Road in Sahiwal, resulted in the death of six people on the spot and injuries to two others.

The deceased include four women. Getting the information rescue teams reached the spot and moved the bodies and injured to the Teaching Hospital.

In another dreadful road crash in Sindh’s district of Tando Allahyar, four people lost their lives as a speeding dumper hit a rickshaw, they were traveling in.

The accident took place at the Ghulam Hussain Link Road. The driver of the dumper has been taken into nabbed by the police at the crash site and was later handed over to the police.

