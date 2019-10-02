Gwadar Port likely to be used as transit facility for China-Afghanistan trade

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has achieved a milestone by taking another step for enhancing regional trade which would link Pakistan, China and Afghanistan for continuing the commercial exchange, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The spokesperson of the Federal Board of Revenue said in a statement that a road map has been prepared by maritime, FBR and ports and shipping for cargo handling for Afghanistan at Gwadar [port].

It is stated that the transit facility will significantly reduce expenses of cargo handling at the port. The spokesperson added that a modern system for handling cargo, Web-Based One Customs (WeBOC), has been installed at Gwadar port for the goods’ declaration and clearance.

FBR said that the Gwadar port has possessed a large storage capacity which would facilitate regional trade activities.

Read More: CM Balochistan inaugurates several projects in Gwadar

Earlier, The Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar had said that Gwadar would be transformed into a developed and smart port city of international standards with effective urban strategies.

Chairing the Steering Committee meeting on Gwadar smart port city master plan in Islamabad, Bakhtiar said that a robust policy was being devised to turn the coastal city into a regional hub of trade and business activities.

The minister appreciated the work done by Fourth Harbor Design Institute (FHDI) on Gwadar Master Plan noting that earlier recommendations made on land use and policy framework had been incorporated in the proposed plan.

He expressed optimism that the master plan would be finalized soon which would then be submitted to cabinet for its final approval. Bakhtiar said, “Gwadar port has the potential to improve socio-economic lives of people of the city and Balochistan at large which will connect the region’s land and maritime route thereby benefiting the entire region.”

Comments

comments