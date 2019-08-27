Residents attempt to burn alive boy over alleged robbery in Karachi

KARACHI: Another case of torturing an alleged robber has been emerged in Karachi as residents of Saeedabad attempted to burn alive a boy, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Police told media that a boy entered into a house of Mumtaz for robbery but he was caught red handed by the residents.

The boy was brutally tortured by a group of people after removing his all clothes and later they poured petrol on him to burn him alive.

The incident took place in the vicinity of Mochko police station. However, the police officials reached the location immediately and arrested two persons including the house owner Mumtaz and the owner of a local dairy farm.

Teenage boy tortured to death by citizens over alleged robbery

Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police, Dr Kaleem Imam, took notice of the incident and summoned a report from the Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) East. He directed police authorities to take legal actions against the responsible persons.

Imam further detailed that the legal action will also be taken against the affected boy if he was found involved in the robbery.

Earlier on August 17, a teenage boy had died due to inhumane torture of citizens over alleged robbery in Kokan housing society of Karachi.

Police officials had arrested two persons over the alleged involvement of torturing the boy, reportedly aged below 15, who was caught by them while entering into a bungalow at 11:00 am with his accomplice. However, the second robber managed to flee from the crime scene.

A video, which was also obtained by ARY News, showed the torture on the boy after tying his hands from a grill.

