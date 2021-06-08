Robbers in police disguise loot ex-Karachi commissioner’s mother house

KARACHI: There has been a sharp increase in incidents of robbery by muggers disguised as policemen in the port city as a dacoits gang posing as officials of special branch looted the house of the mother of ex-Karachi commissioner on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the muggers pretending to be the officials of police’s special branch managed to barged into the house of the mother of former Karachi commissioner, Sohail Rajput, and looted cash and other valuables in

In another incident, the robbers in police uniform entered into a house around 4 am in Orangi Town and held the family hostage at gunpoint. Meanwhile, the dacoits looted cash, jewelry and other valuables and escaped from the scene.

The police have registered the robbery cases and launched investigations.

Earlier on April 9, a CCTV footage had showed a police van avoiding to take action against three armed dacoits who were busy in looting a citizen outside a medical store in Karachi.

The footage captured the moment armed dacoits came to the scene on motorcycles and surrounded a citizen standing outside the medical store near Quaidabad, Landhi of the metropolis.

Meanwhile, a police van had arrived on the crime scene which was being driven by a plain-clothed official. However, it had not stopped saving the citizen from dacoits and silently went away from the crime scene.

