Robbers steal sack of flour from man in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The unidentified robbers snatched a wheat bag of 15 kilograms from a man in Faisalabad here on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred in the Qudrat Abad area of Faisalabad, where two robbers on a motorbike snatched sack of wheat flour and repeatedly slapped him as he put up resistance.

Meanwhile, Assistant commissioner Faisalabad along with police carried out a raid at the warehouse in Faisalabad and seized more than 2500 sacks of wheat flour.

On Monday, thieves took away 20 sacks of wheat and flour in Jahanian and fled safely.

Talking to ARY News, the flour mills owner said, when he reached his mills in the morning, the locks were broken and twenty sacks of wheat and flour were missing. He claimed that despite complaint to the police, the case is not being registered.

It is pertinent to mention that the flour crisis in the country has become acute, affecting major cities such as Karachi, Hyderabad, and Lahore with prices soar to Rs70 per KG in some areas.

The wheat flour rate in Karachi has soared to Rs 70 per kilogramme. In a similar robbery that took place in Wana in the month of November, last year, 23 sacks of expensive pine nuts got stolen from a storage facility near bypass road.

