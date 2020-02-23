At least seven robbers were able to uproot an ATM and flee away with the machine having cash of upto 1.9 million Indian rupees.

The incident occurred in Ambala district of India’s Haryana state in the wee hours. The robbers were clever enough as they sprayed a black paint at the CCTV cameras installed inside the ATM in order to hide their modus operandi used to uproot the machine.

They used a sports utility vehicle (SUV) during the criminal act, however, it is unclear if the machine was dragged using it or some other way was used to uproot it.

According to local police, the incident occurred in the wee hours and the CCTV footage from the nearby areas have identified at least seven criminals involved in the act.

“The robbers recced the ATM before breaking open its shutter lock, blinding the CCTV cameras with black spray, uprooting the entire cash-vending machine, and hauling it in an SUV. The ATM was unguarded. I was on patrol duty in my area,” said a police official.

Read More: WATCH: This ATM robbery fail is going viral for a reason!

“We had to scan footage from other cameras in the market for clues. The images tell us that seven men came to the ATM between 1.55 and 2.15 am, and their getaway SUV was red,” they said.

According to local media reports, this is the fifth robbery of its type in the area and the law enforcement authorities were unable to track down the culprits yet.

Comments

comments