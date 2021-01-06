Robbery in garb of food delivery: suspect admits to shocking modus operandi

KARACHI: A suspect detained over criminal activities and burglary in the garb of food delivery person shared on Wednesday a dark account on their modus operandi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the city police in their bid to intercept a dacoity yesterday, arrested a suspect from Ferozabad area who bore the uniform and box of online food delivery service while carrying a weapon on him.

The suspect Abdul Rauf told police he had only recently joined the online food delivery service and admitted that since he had no money with him he was tempted to rob people hiding gun in the food delivery bag comfortably and inconspicuously .

I bought this gun back in 2011, Rauf admitted to police.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) East Sajod Sadozai told media the suspect knocked at house doors pretending to be food delivery person and then robbed them with his accomplices.

We are still searching for his alleged aides in criminal activities.

Rauf has admitted to police at least 21 robberies, SSP Sadozai said.

