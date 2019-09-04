Robert Pattinson had his eyes set on ‘Batman’ role for a long time

English actor Robert Pattinson said that he wanted to play ‘Batman’ since a long time and revealed how powerful he felt after wearing the ‘Batsuit’.

After Ben Affleck’s exit from the Warner Bros. and DC project who was supposed to helm and star in it, Matt Reeves’ signed on as director and chose Pattinson as the next Bruce Wayne.

This is how the 33-year-old actor got this role, however it didn’t come easy. He shared that he was furious about the casting leak despite him not giving auditions at that time as it may have ruined his chances of landing the part.

“When that thing leaked, I was furious. Everyone was so upset. Everyone was panicking from my team. I sort of thought that had blown up the whole thing,” he said in an interview with Variety.

Speaking about how ‘powerful’ he felt while trying on the famed ‘Batsuit,he said “It’s maybe the craziest thing I’ve ever done in terms of movie stuff. I put it on. I remember saying to Matt, ‘It does feel quite transformative!’ He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit.’”

His career kicked off with playing Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire when he was 19. But it was his role in the Twilight film series as Edward Cullen that gained him a lot of popularity.

The Batman will hit theatres in 2021.

