English actor Robert Pattinson, who has been roped in to play the DC superhero, Batman, is having trouble with bulking up to achieve the figure required for his role.

It’s a challenge for actors to get into shape for movie roles, it seems like the 33-year-old actor is going through the same.

According to a scoop from Grace Randolph, whose reports mostly turn out true, Pattinson is struggling in packing on the muscle in order.

“I’ve also heard that Robert Pattinson is having a little bit of trouble bulking up. I think it’s probably impossible for him to fully bulk up because he just has a slight build,” Randolph said.

He added “But I think it’s hilarious they are like, ‘Maybe if we gave him a few more weeks, he might bulk up’. If he hasn’t bulked up by now, he’s not going to bulk up. Just accept you have skinny Batman and deal with it.”

Although Pattinson will be filling Ben Affleck’s shoes, fans shouldn’t worry as The Batman is safe in his hand considering the character has always been defined by the performance of the actor.

The film is gearing up to begin shooting soon and is expected to hit theatres in 2021.

