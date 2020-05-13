Here is what Robert Pattinson has to say about playing Batman!

Famed English actor Robert Pattinson is excited about donning Batman’s cape after George Clooney and Ben Affleck.

In a recent interview with GQ while in lockdown in London, the actor talked his decision to become the next about his decision to become the next Caped Crusader in The Batman. It will be directed by Matt Reeves.

He was shooting for the American superhero film before the lockdown was announced.

Pattinson revealed that he is not working out for the role currently by following a strict fitness regime put together by a personal trainer but he is sticking to his meal plan.

“I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem,” he said, referring to his fellow Hollywood actors.

“You set a precedent,” he continued, adding: “No one was doing this in the 1970s. Even James Dean – he wasn’t exactly ripped.”

The film is now scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021.

