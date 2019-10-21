Robert Pattinson reveals if ‘The Batman’ has any links with Joker

English actor Robert Pattinson, who is set to portray the Caped Crusader, opened up about whether The Batman has a connection with Joker.

Robert Pattinson said “It’s kind of a different world.” It was recently announced that the Clown Prince of Crime, played by Joaquin Phoenix will not feature in the new film.

In an interview The New York Times, the actor said Batman avoids the good guy zone.

“Batman’s not a hero, though. He’s a complicated character. I don’t think I could ever play a real hero. There’s always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it’s because one of my eyes is smaller than the other one…,” the actor said.

Robert Pattinson, who will be playing the character in the Matt Reeves directorial, added “It’s a dope character. His morality is a little bit off.”

On why actors take up a good guy role, he said he thinks it is because they are “ashamed” of their real life.

“It’s always more fun if you’re shocking the people in the room. If you end up being boring, that’s the lowest of the low,” Robert Pattinson said.

Recently, it was announced that Zoe Kravitz will be taking on the role of Cat woman in the upcoming film.

It will begin production late this year or early 2020 and is likely to hit theatres in summer 2021.

