Robert Pattinson to replace Ben Affleck as Batman?

As rumour mill, until not too long ago, weren’t hesitant naming Ben Affleck as The Batman, but another contender has suddenly come to the light, and it’s Robert Pattinson.

As per the latest buzz, the Twilight actor may be getting considered to play the caped crusader in the upcoming DC Comics’ new Batman installment, helmed by Matt Reeves.

Fan artist BossLogic has unveiled artwork on Twitter showing what the actor could look like as Bruce Wayne, if he wears the bat cape.

Although Pattinson’s casting has yet to be made official, fans have taken to the possible casting rather well and it shows in all of the incredible fan art.

A choice that I never would have thought to try but been hearing some background chatter about Robert Pattinson being looked at, if the talks (source) are true then all of our predictions were wrong 👀😁 This might be your new Bruce #thebatman #batman pic.twitter.com/cNDKeRBzyb — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) February 3, 2019

Earlier this week, singer/actor Nick Jonas expressed his desire to play Batman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman movie. The Batman film is scheduled to release on June 25, 2021.

As per several media reports, studio and the director are planning to hire a young actor who is familiar to everyone. Pattinson fulfills both the qualities but it will only time will tell whether the studio will consider him for the role of Bruce Wayne.

Comments

comments