The brother of the infamous drug lord and politician Pablo Escobar and chief of Escobar Inc, Roberto Escobar has just launched an unexpected piece of technology in the form of a folding smartphone.

Roberto has been busy keeping Escobar Inc news buzzing with viral headlines like his past Diet Bitcoin release, and his $10 million USD GoFundMe for impeaching Trump.

This latest ESCOBAR FOLD 1 smartphone takes advantage of the rather new folding screen technology that Samsung has been pushing as of late.

Launched with a photoshoot, which sees likes of Kristina Yakimova, the gold-colored phone is joined by a number of Russian models for a true kingpin-inspired debut.

The official page of the Escobar Inc detailed the phone saying the official Escobar Fold 1 smartphone is always ready to fold! Imagine a reality, where you can at ease fold your phone into a tablet. This is now possible, thanks to the Escobar Fold 1.

Roberto Escobar claims the $349 (£265) device – which is similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and Huawei’s Mate X – is unbreakable.

Read More: Samsung announces folding phone with 5G at nearly $2,000

In an interview with Digital Trends, Mr Escobar said: “My phone cannot break, because I did not have to make a glass screen like Samsung.

“Our screen is made of a special type of plastic, and we still have the best resolution. Our special plastic is very difficult to break.”

Mr Escobar says he is determined to take on major tech giants – and he has the bold ambition of “beating Apple” and achieving dominance in the competitive smartphone market.

