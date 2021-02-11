RAWALPINDI: A five-year-old boy was martyred and seven other children were injured in a cross-border attack from Afghanistan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the military’s media wing, five rockets were fired from Afghanistan that hit areas across the border, resulting in the martyrdom of a five-year-old minor and injuring seven other children.

“Today at 1450 hours, terrorists fired five rockets from inside Afghanistan in Lagharai sector and Sarakai top, Bajaur. A 5-year-old minor resident of Mamund, Bajaur embraced shahadat while 7 minors including a girl got injured,” reads the press release.

This is not the first time that cross border attack has happened on the Pak-Afghan border.

Back in September 2020, a Pakistan Army sepoy, named Sabir Shah, was martyred in firing from across the Afghanistan border at a check post on Bajaur sector.

Read More: Pak Army solider martyred in firing by terrorists from across Afghan border

The ISPR director general had said that the issue of border management had been raised with Afghan authorities multiple times to prevent the use of the neighbouring country’s soil for attacks against Pakistan.

Comments

comments