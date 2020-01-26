Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Rockets hit near US embassy in Iraq capital

Rockets Iraq

BAGHDAD: A volley of rockets landed near the US embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad Sunday, two security sources told AFP, in the latest unclaimed attack on American installations in the country.

AFP reporters heard loud thuds emanating from the western bank of the Tigris, where most foreign embassies are located.

One security source said three Katyusha rockets hit near the high-security compound while another said as many as five struck the area.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Pervez Khattak refutes reports of grouping in KP govt

Pakistan

CM Murad calls on Sindh governor Imran Ismail

International

Erdogan visits Algeria to discuss Libya, boost trade links

International

Peru votes in legislative elections key to anti-corruption reforms


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close