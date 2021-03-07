Rohri accident: Rail traffic restored after 14 hours

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways on Sunday resumed the train operations after over 14 hours, following the derailment of nine bogies of the Lahore-bound Karachi Express near Sangi railway station, ARY News reported.

Up and down tracks between Rohri and Sangi railway stations have been restored while the coaches of the Karachi Express have been removed from the railway track.

Sources said that Khyber Mail, Sir Syed Express, Fareed Express and other trains left for their destinations after a delay of 14 hours.

Earlier today, a woman passenger had been killed while 30 other passengers got injured after nine bogies of Lahore-bound Karachi Express derailed near Rohri in the wee hours of Sunday.

On getting information, rescue teams had reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. Sources at the Civil Hospital Rohri had relayed that 23 injured were brought to the health facility, eleven of whom were discharged after being given first aid while two are under treatment.

Railway officials had said the train derailed due to old, rundown tracks, suspending rail traffic on the up-track. Six to eight trains were stopped at different stations after the accident, they added.

