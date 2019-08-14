Rojhan boat capsize: Divers retrieve another body from Indus River

ROJHAN: A search operation to trace the people drowned in a boat capsize incident in Rojhan area has been underway for second day as another body retrieved from Indus River, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Two dead bodies have been found from the the river after a boat carrying 21 persons on-board was drowned in Indus near Rojhan area in Rajanpur district.

The rescuers brought 12 passengers of the boat to safety while the search operation is going on to trace remaining nine people drowned in the incident, local officials said.

According to reports the ill-fated boat while heading towards its destination drowned after a brawl of two groups of passengers on board.

The boat could not sustain its balance due to the brawl and drowned in Indus river.

The divers of rescue agencies and police rushed to the site and managed to rescue 12 persons.

