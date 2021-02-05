A roller coaster which is been built in the Middle East is set to smash existing records for speed, height and track length so if you are a fan of thrill and seek adrenaline rush, then you might be excited with this development.

According to Qiddiya Investment Company, roller coaster Falcon’s Flight will travel across approximately 2.5 miles (4 km) of track at unprecedented speeds of about 155 mph (249 kmph).

Riders will experience the thrill of diving over a vertical cliff into a 160-meter-deep valley (525 feet) thanks to the use of magnetic motor acceleration (LSM technology), and “achieve unprecedented speeds of 250-plus km/h” – about 155 miles per hour.

“The Falcon’s Flight will also be the world’s tallest free-standing coaster structure, featuring a parabolic airtime hill allowing a weightlessness airtime experience,” the company said in its press release.

“Rollercoaster fans around the world have been eagerly anticipating this ride since it was announced as there is nothing quite like it anywhere else. Now we are in the design stage with the experts at Intamin and the engineering team at Six Flags, the excitement is building! Falcon’s Flight will dominate the skyline at Qiddiya weave all the way around our destination, right out of the theme park, up the cliffside, and down the cliff face – the greatest drop of any ride in the world; it won’t be for the fainthearted!” the release said.

The world’s tallest, standing at 456 feet, is Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. The world’s longest coaster is the Steel Dragon 2000 at Japan’s Nagashima Spa Land amusement park in Nagashima, Kuwana.

