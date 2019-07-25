Roller coaster stalls up in the air for 20 minutes, video goes viral

A viral video showed visitors pushed into a terrible situation as a roller coaster stalled almost 100 metres up in the air with riders stuck in it for about 20 minutes.

The incident took place in Alton Towers’ amusement park in Staffordshire – England.

At Alton Towers and staying over in a pod with Sam. Nearly stuck on the Smiler tho… pic.twitter.com/DhSE3A25nn — Terry Brooks (@TerryBpne) July 23, 2019

The Alton Towers’ spokesperson expressed an apology to the visitors who were affected by the stoppage on ‘The Smiler’ late this afternoon.

“Our guest relations team have spoken to everyone on board to offer return tickets to the park as compensation for the inconvenience. Our technical team are working to reset the ride this evening so this should not affect guests visiting the park tomorrow,” the spokesperson said.

A visitor tweeted with a picture, saying, “The Smiler at Alton Towers got stuck just before we were meant to get onto it. There were announcements abt technical issues. We were handed out water bottles, waited & decided to leave. Went out through the staff exit. People on the ride must have been stuck at least 20 mins.”

The Smiler at Alton Towers got stuck just before we were meant to get onto it.There were announcements abt technical issues.We were handed out water bottles, waited & decided to leave.Went out through the staff exit. People on the ride must have been stuck at least 20 mins. pic.twitter.com/cvUpCFsEGg — Purple Rain (@amnaw) July 23, 2019

Earlier in May 2018, a video uploaded on YouTube after it surfaced on Japanese social media, wherein one can see how people got stuck when a roller coaster at Universal Studios in Japan suddenly stopped mid-ride.

According to the reports of Kyodo News, the Flying Dinosaur rollercoaster that is inspired by Jurassic Park’s theme suddenly stopped with around 64 people hanging upside down for around two hours as theme park workers began the rescue operation. Reportedly, no one got injured and everyone was recued safely.

The video posted on YouTube by Japanese media organisation shows just how high the riders were stuck. This scary video had collected more than 2,50,000 views, at the time of publishing.

