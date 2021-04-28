Horrific video: Rollercoaster ride breaks down mid-air in UK

LANCASHIRE: In a horrific incident, the iconic rollercoaster in the United Kingdom broke down near the top leaving the passengers stranded at more than 200 feet mid-air.

According to the details, the Big One rollercoaster at Blackpool Pleasure Beach suddenly stopped near the top while ascending forcing the park staff to guide the riders to safety by making them walk down.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photos of the rescue shared on social media show the passengers were descending down a set of stairs to safety, Lancashire Live reported.

One person said, “The Big One stopped right at the top today and the staff had to walk everyone down safely. Well done”

“Think I would have been really scared. Then it was sent round the track empty a few times then we walked home bit of excitement. All worked out ok.”

In a Facebook post, the park wrote, “The UK’s tallest rollercoaster, The Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, broke down 200ft in the air with a train full of passengers while climbing the lift hill yesterday (Sunday) afternoon. Park staff scaled the ride before passengers were escorted on a nerve-tingling walk back down to ground level.”

