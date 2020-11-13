Romanian-built PNS TABUK inducted in Pakistan Navy

ISLAMABAD: A Romania-built state of the art ship, capable of multi-purpose operations, PNS TABUK, has been included in the naval fleet today, ARY NEWS reported on Friday quoting a release issued by Pakistan Navy.

The commissioning ceremony of the ship was held at Black Sea port of Constanta, Romania today.

Commissioning Ceremony of #PakNavy Ship TABUK held at Romania. PNS TABUK is a multipurpose & highly adaptive platform equipped with state of the art electronic warfare, anti-ship & anti-air weapons/sensors along with modern self-protection & terminal defence system. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/aIIMS6Sayn — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) November 13, 2020



According to Pakistan Navy, a contract for two Corvettes for Pakistan Navy was signed between the Ministry of Defence Production Pakistan and M/s DAMEN, Romania and the first ship, PNS YARMOOK was commissioned earlier this year, whereas, PNS TABUK joined the national fleet today.

Sharing the features of the ship, the release said that the PNS TABUK is a multipurpose and highly adaptive platform of medium size and tonnage and is equipped with state of the art electronic warfare, anti-ship and anti-air weapons or sensors along with modern self-protection and terminal defence systems.

The ship is capable to perform a variety of maritime operations in a complex maritime environment and can embark multirole helicopter and an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) simultaneously.

While addressing the ceremony, the Commanding Officer of PNS TABUK, stressed the significance of the project and laid emphasis on the additional set of capabilities added to the Pakistan Navy sphere of operations with the induction of these potent platforms.

He further highlighted the impact of these platforms to ensure forward presence and perpetual readiness in the area of operations while being deployed on PN’s initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols in the Indian Ocean Region.

The ceremony was also attended by Chief Naval Overseer (Romania), Ship’s Crew and Senior Management of DAMEN Shipyards, Gorinchem, and Galati.

