Romanian pop singer killed by train while streaming to fans from car

A video captured the final seconds of a Romanian pop singer who was livestreaming to his fans when a train plowed into his car, killing him and leaving his wife fighting for her life.

29-year-old Tavy Pustiu was listening to loud manele music, a type of pop-folk music popular in Romania.

His wife, who was driving the car, can be seen looking both ways as the Ford Fiesta approaches a level crossing in Ploiesti, a city in the country’s Prahova County, according to the outlet.

She apparently misses the barreling train an instant before the impact as the footage captures Pustiu’s look of horror and his scream.

“As a result of a collision between a train and a car on the level crossing a 29-year-old man who was the passenger in the front of the car was declared dead and a 24-year-old woman who was the driver was injured,” a police spokesman said.

Pustiu’s wife, who was not named, was on life support at the Prahova County Hospital.

Only a month earlier, the singer had posted a message to followers on Facebook saying: “One day, the wrong train will take you to the right destination.”

