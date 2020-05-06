Roof collapse kills three of a family in Karachi

KARACHI: Three members of a family were killed when roof of a house partially collapsed in Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi on Tuesday night.

According to details, roof of a house situated at the upper storey of a four-storey residential building partially collapsed, burying three people under the debris.

Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the dead bodies from the rubble and shifted them to hospital. The deceased are said to be the residents of Nawabshah.

Earlier on March 7, two children had died and eight other members of the same family got injured when a roof of their house collapsed in Nowshera.

According to the rescue sources, the roof had caved-in due to continuous rain in the area. The bodies and the injured had been moved to a nearby medical facility.

Meanwhile, according to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) so far, eleven persons had lost their lives and twenty-two had been injured in the recent rain related incidents in different areas of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

