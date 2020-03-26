Roof collapse kills two in Multan

MULTAN: At least two members of a family died and two others were injured when the roof of their house collapsed in Jalalpur Pirwala area of Multan on Thursday night, ARY News reported.

According to the rescue sources, the roof caved-in due to heavy rain in the area. Police and rescue officials, after being informed rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

Earlier on March 7, two children had died and eight other members of the same family got injured when a roof of their house collapsed in Nowshera.

Read More: Roof collapse claims two lives, injures eight in Nowshera

According to the rescue sources, the roof had caved-in due to continuous rain in the area. The bodies and the injured had been moved to a nearby medical facility.

Meanwhile, according to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) so far, eleven persons had lost their lives and twenty-two had been injured in the recent rain related incidents in different areas of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

