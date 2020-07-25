‘Rooster’ faces court hearings in Ghotki, fails to get ‘bail’

GHOTKI: A ‘rooster’ recovered from gambling den was facing court proceedings in a local court in Ghotki city of Sindh, whereas, other accused persons managed to get bail orders, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In the unique case, the Ghotki’s local court approves bails of accused persons arrested from a gambling den during a police raid, however, an unlucky ‘rooster’ allegedly used for cockfight by the gamblers was still locked up in a police station.

Interestingly, the accused persons had also sought bail of the rooster which was rejected by the court.

According to details, a police team had raided a gambling den in Ghotki eight months ago and arrested allegedly gamblers who were organising cockfight at the scene. As evidence, the raiding team had also recovered a rooster which became trouble for the local police officials.

The arrested men had managed to get bail orders from the local court, however, the rooster mentioned as evidence by the police officials is being produced in all hearings. The officials of the police station were trouble for taking care of the rooster.

Earlier, the officials of Belo Mirpur police station had nab three alleged gamblers including Hamza Muhammadani, Ghulam Hyder Shaikh and Fida Hussain over accusation of organising cockfight.

Comments

comments