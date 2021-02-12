$480mn deposited in Roshan Digital Accounts: SBP governor

ISLAMABAD: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir on Friday said that over $480 million have been deposited in Roshan Digital Accounts so far by the overseas Pakistanis, ARY News reported.

Giving details, the SBP governor said that over 86,000 overseas Pakistanis in 97 countries have opened their Roshan Digital Accounts.

In line with the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, NBP had launched the Roshan Digital Accounts initiative to facilitate the Pakistani expats.

Earlier on December 24, Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken to Twitter to thank overseas Pakistanis for remitting over $200 million through Roshan Digital Accounts.

“I want to thank our great asset, Overseas Pakistanis. MashaAllah funds sent by them through #RoshanDigitalAccounts created by SBP crossed $200 mn yesterday. The pace is accelerating: first $100 mn came in 76 days & the next $100 mn came in only 28 days,” he had written on his official Twitter handle.

