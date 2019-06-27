Roshan family claims Sunaina’s alleged boyfriend is already married

MUMBAI: The latest controversy of Roshan family takes a new turn as the members claimed that Sunaina’s alleged beau Ruhail Amin is already married and has children, Indian media reported on Thursday.

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel in her Twitter message had written that the Roshan family have been torturing their daughter Sunaina Roshan over her alleged love affair with a Muslim individual called Ruhail Amin.

The revelations took the internet by storm when Sunaina has herself confirmed in an interview that her father, Rakesh Roshan, dismissed her relationship with Ruhail.

Read More: Sunaina Roshan opens up about family issues, seeks Kangana’s support

The disclosures have not ended yet as Sunaina’s family claims it suspects that Ruhail Amin is already married and has children, a source close to the Roshan family quoted by Bollywood Hungama.

Sources added that this is the reason behind her parents and brother Hrithik’s worries for Sunaina for being with Amin.

Meanwhile, Roshan family have also claimed that Sunaina is in a vulnerable and fragile stage and pleaded with fans to respect their privacy in these trying times.

Comments

comments