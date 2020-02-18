Canadian Solo traveler, Rosie Gabrielle, shared her experience of camping alone in Pakistan.

Taking to Instagram, she shared she get two questions very often — “Do I get bored travelling alone?” and “Do I feel scared, especially while camping?”

She made a quirky fun video to answer these questions. Rosie’s video starts with her getting scared during camping in a mountainous region in Pakistan as she sees a shadow however it turns out to be the police who came to ensure her safety and also brought tea and biscuits with them for her.

Addressing whether she gets bored with solo traveling, she said she learned at a young age to entertain herself, enjoy her own company, camping and traveling alone gives her a chance to connect with herself and nature.

As far as her safety is concerned while travelling alone, the solo traveller said “I never actually get scared.” She also shared that unlike other women who ” might fear ‘predators’ and pack weapons or personal safety gear, I chose not to.”

This is because she would be worried if she camps with the fear that someone might hurt her, this would simply ruin her time.

She instead chooses to have faith in God: “the greatest safety tool of all.” This is her personal view only, she added a disclaimer.

The vlogger said that fear holds people back from doing incredible things. And, although people might argue to be better prepared to protect oneself, for her “faith is my weapon, and my comfort knowing that I am Divinely protected at all times is what eliminates all fear.”

She also suggested that somethings must be taken into consideration before camping alone: “Wildlife, fires, safe terrain, and generally trusting your gut and intuition when something might not be right.”

After travelling to Pakistan for a year, the Canadian woman took a leap of faith and recently announced her conversion to Islam in January.

