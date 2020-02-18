Solo traveller Rosie Gabrielle shares her experience of camping alone in Pakistan
Canadian Solo traveler, Rosie Gabrielle, shared her experience of camping alone in Pakistan.
Taking to Instagram, she shared she get two questions very often — “Do I get bored travelling alone?” and “Do I feel scared, especially while camping?”
She made a quirky fun video to answer these questions. Rosie’s video starts with her getting scared during camping in a mountainous region in Pakistan as she sees a shadow however it turns out to be the police who came to ensure her safety and also brought tea and biscuits with them for her.
Addressing whether she gets bored with solo traveling, she said she learned at a young age to entertain herself, enjoy her own company, camping and traveling alone gives her a chance to connect with herself and nature.
As far as her safety is concerned while travelling alone, the solo traveller said “I never actually get scared.” She also shared that unlike other women who ” might fear ‘predators’ and pack weapons or personal safety gear, I chose not to.”
View this post on Instagram
NEW VIDEO LIVE! link in Bio or visit my YOUTUBE channel for full Video. . Two big questions I often get: 1: Do I get bored traveling alone 2: Do I feel scared, especially while camping. . I think I indirectly answer that in this quirky fun video. I wanted to take a break from some of the serious stuff and just share this quick entertaining video ( I‘ll be making a full vlog on my camping experience when I start the Northern series) . I think being an only child I learnt at a young age to entertain myself and also be comfortable being authentically me. I actually really enjoy my own company and being on my own, and never find myself getting bored. Camping and traveling alone is a wonderful chance to really connect with yourself, nature and Source. There's nothing I love more! except when I have to light my camp stove 😅 . As for my safety and how I feel camping alone, I never actually get scared. Where most people, especially single women might fear "predators" and pack weapons or personal safety gear, I chose not to. If I went out with the idea/ fear that someone might hurt me and anticipate it by bringing a tool for protection, then I would be worried about that and keep that in my focus and it would ruin my time. Instead I choose to believe the Great Divine has my back- the greatest saftey tool of all- knowing that all happens for a reason, and to focus my energy on connection and a great experience. This is my personal view only. . Fear is a big thing for a lot of people and stops them from doing these kind of incredible things. One can argue and say its better to be prepared to protect yourself and be on guard. For me, my faith is my weapon, and my comfort knowing that I am Divinely protected at all times is what eliminates all fear. . Fear is an illusion and something we create in our minds. Don't let fear stop you from doing incredible things! But also be smart and use wisdom. I'm an experienced camper and some things must be taken into consideration as well. Wildlife, fires, safe terrain, and generally trusting your gut and intuition when something might not be right. . Hope you enjoy my goofy video and the incredible views!
This is because she would be worried if she camps with the fear that someone might hurt her, this would simply ruin her time.
She instead chooses to have faith in God: “the greatest safety tool of all.” This is her personal view only, she added a disclaimer.
The vlogger said that fear holds people back from doing incredible things. And, although people might argue to be better prepared to protect oneself, for her “faith is my weapon, and my comfort knowing that I am Divinely protected at all times is what eliminates all fear.”
She also suggested that somethings must be taken into consideration before camping alone: “Wildlife, fires, safe terrain, and generally trusting your gut and intuition when something might not be right.”
After travelling to Pakistan for a year, the Canadian woman took a leap of faith and recently announced her conversion to Islam in January.