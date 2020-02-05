Rotary Int’l delegation calls on PM Imran, briefed over polio campaigns  

ISLAMABAD: A Rotary International delegation on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, where they were briefed on the government’s efforts aimed at tackling poliovirus in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The delegation led by the organization’s president was briefed over the country-wide immunization campaigns to tackle the virus. It was briefed that over 250,000 polio-workers were engaged during the process and more than 40 million children are administered polio drops in it.

The Rotary delegation lauded the efforts of the government.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that eliminating polio from the country was their top priority and there is a consensus among all stakeholders on the matter.

“We are utilizing our all resources in this regard and special steps were also taken to deal with the issue at Pakistan-Afghanistan border areas,” he said adding that the step was aimed at limiting the scope of any cross-border transmission of the virus.

The premier while applauding the efforts of the Rotary International, said that he respects efforts from any organization working for polio eradication. “We will facilitate such organizations to the best of our ability,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that another polio case emerged in Sindh province on Wednesday from Kashmore area, raising the total number of cases in the year 2020 to three.

According to the polio emergency operation centre Sindh, the case was confirmed in a three-year-old girl in union council Jamal of the Kashmore district.

Read More: Anti-polio campaign to start in KP from Monday

The first case of the year from the province was discovered on January 25, when the virus was detected in an over three-year-old child in Sujawal area of the province.

The case was detected in a 3.5-year-old child in village Yousuf Jatt of Union Council Kothi in Sujawal.

The second case came to the notice of the authorities on January 29 when a 26-month-old child was detected with poliovirus in Jumo Agham union council of Sindh’s Ratodero. The blood sample of the child had been taken on December 24 last year.

Comments

comments