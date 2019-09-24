UNITED NATIONS: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani landed in New York on Monday for the UN General Assembly, but he won’t be allowed to see much of the Big Apple while he is here.

Iran’s president is subject to the same strict travel restrictions imposed on staff at the Iranian mission to the United Nations in July.

Under the restrictions, Rouhani cannot venture far from the UN headquarters, which sit on the East River on the eastern side of Manhattan island.

The US government has granted him special authorisation to stay at a hotel, however.

Rouhani is due to address the General Assembly and hold a press conference on Wednesday.

The Iranian leader is limited to an area bound by First Avenue, where the UN headquarters are, and East 42nd street to the south and East 48th street to the north.

Similar limitations have been imposed on foreign leaders not to America’s liking in the past, such as the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

