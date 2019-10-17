The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton are reminded of late Princess Diana’s legacy and influence where ever they go on their visit to Pakistan.

From meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan, a close friend of Diana to visiting the northern region of Pakistan⁠ where the royal couple were presented with a photo album of Diana’s 1991 visit to Chitral and donning traditional headwear of the region which the Princess sported two decades ago.

When the Cambridges travelled to Bumburet, in central Chitral, to meet locals affected by the 2015 flash floods, they met a woman named Diana.

This young woman from the local area, now part of an emergency response team of volunteers, was named after William’s mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

According to Telegraph UK, after the couple left, a translator explained “Princess Diana was visiting at around the time she was born, which is why she got named Diana.”

“And now her son is named William. Her grandmother went to meet Princess Diana in Chitral, her mum was unable to travel because she was expecting her,” the translator added.

The Princess of Wales visited Chitral on September 26, 1991, on one of the three trips she made to Pakistan.

