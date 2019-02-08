RPP scam: Hearing of former PM Ashraf, others deferred till Feb 26

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad postponed the hearing of former prime minister Raja Parvez Ashraf and others till Feb 26 in the Rental Power Project (RPP) reference, ARY News reported.

The deferral took place because judge Arshad Malik is on a leave.

In the last hearing, the court had summoned the ex-PM and others on Feb 8 to indict them in the aforementioned case.

Sources relayed that the accused persons would be indicted in three corruption references if the case proceedings had taken place. The Pakistan People’s Party leader’s appearance was due in Reshma power plant, Gulf power plant and Young generation plant corruption cases.

Earlier, the court had expressed disgruntlement over the trial for not beginning since three years.

The RPP case pertains to private power companies that faced allegations of having received more than Rs22 billion mobilisation advance from the government to commission the projects but failed to set up any plants.

Ashraf is accused of misusing his authority to get approval from the cabinet Economic Coordination Committee for an increase in the down payment to the rental power companies from 7 to 14 per cent.

Comments

comments