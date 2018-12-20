RRF formed to address masses’ complaints at Karachi’s Tariq road

KARACHI: In a move to address complaints of the citizens visiting Karachi’s Tariq Road, Sindh Police has formed a Rapid Response Force (RRF), ARY News reported on Thursday.

ایسٹ زون پولیس نے طارق روڈ کی سیکیورٹی کے لیے ماڈل سیکیورٹی کانسیپٹ پر مبنی ریپڈ رسپانس فورس تیار کرلی. ایسٹ زون پولیس نے طارق روڈ کی سیکیورٹی کے لیے ماڈل سیکیورٹی کانسیپٹ پر مبنی ریپڈ رسپانس فورس تیار کرلی.#ARYStories Posted by ARY Stories on Thursday, December 20, 2018

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Azfar Mahesar while talking to ARY News’ correspondent, Nazir Shah after inaugurating the RRF said, the force will be responsible for ensuring security of the shopping malls at city’s main shopping street, Tariq road and will address the complaints of the citizens immediately.

“Force comprising 40 personnel, having motorbikes for rapid movement towards any spot at Tariq road, will work in two shifts,” said SSP East, adding the time will be enhanced at later stage.

SSP East advised people visiting Tariq road to contact the force, in case of any complaint, while in order to facilitate women, female cops have been also inducted in the rapid response force.

The top cop said security cameras have been installed to ensure security of shopping malls situated at the main and the famous street of the metropolis.

Citizens were advised to contact SSP East, if they have any complaint against the rapid response force.

