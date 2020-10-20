LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan chairing a meeting on Tuesday to oversee Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project (RRUDP) directed the relevant authorities to expedite the work and keep him apprised on its regular progress, ARY News reported.

Directing the management to keenly observe day to day progress of the project in the meeting today the PM noted the project is the best place to invest and reside especially for the Pakistanis living abroad.

The project management represented by Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Chairman Lt Gen (r) Anwar Ali Haider, briefed PM Imran Khan on the projected timeline for project completion as well as on the growing interest of international investors.

The RRUDP, PM Khan noted, will address the concerns of water shortage and increasing pollution in the region and said it will be a great opportunity for the Pakistanis interested in moving to Pakistan or in investing in their home country.

Earlier this month, the PM stressed that executing the RRUDP within the stipulated time is the government’s priority.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress made thus far on the execution of the project, the premier said the project will cater to the needs of the provincial capital’s burgeoning population.

Besides, he added, the development will help overcome water shortage, speed up economic activities, and create job opportunities.

